SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 158.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

RGR opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.08. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $114.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.80 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to local customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

