SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Wayfair Inc (W)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 135,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,772,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,867,000 after buying an additional 108,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after buying an additional 98,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,195,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.82. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $77,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 18,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,851,246.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,099 shares of company stock worth $44,401,479. 37.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

