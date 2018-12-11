Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,190 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,766,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,507 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 25.3% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 381,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 534,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,388. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 80.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.53%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

