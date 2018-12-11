Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Boulegeris Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $145.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $390.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.90.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $24,405,814.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,772,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 510,544 shares of company stock valued at $74,414,877. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

