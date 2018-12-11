Shopify Inc (SHOP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,093 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shopify by 643.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $100.40 and a 1-year high of $176.60. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $185.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

