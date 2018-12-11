Short Interest in LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) Expands By 11.3%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,737,629 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 3,357,786 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,163 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at $760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,962 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,457,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,405,351 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,777,414 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 341,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,275. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) Expands By 11.3%” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/short-interest-in-liqtech-international-inc-liqt-expands-by-11-3.html.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.