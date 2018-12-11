Sidoti Cuts ABM Industries (ABM) Price Target to $43.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Sidoti from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ABM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

ABM traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 15,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,567. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.72.

In other ABM Industries news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 2,018 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $61,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 6,239 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $212,001.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $367,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 52.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,507 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 17.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 44.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. It offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions, and parking.

