Signet Jewelers (SIG) PT Lowered to $46.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.52.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

