Silgan (SLGN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Director William T. Donovan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,581.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $620,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,207,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 330,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,887,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,871,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,829,000 after purchasing an additional 235,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,814,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,436,000 after purchasing an additional 276,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,169,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.