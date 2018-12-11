Simmons First National (SFNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

SFNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Simmons First National and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Simmons First National stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow acquired 1,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,071.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 150.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 147.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 64.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 342,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 134,529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

