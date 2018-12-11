SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 10.0% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 17,063,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,250,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,710,000 after purchasing an additional 428,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,742,000 after purchasing an additional 451,986 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,508,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,480,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SKM opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKM. Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/sk-telecom-co-ltd-skm-position-raised-by-comerica-bank.html.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.