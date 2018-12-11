SK Telecom (SKM) Upgraded to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded SK Telecom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in SK Telecom by 10.0% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 17,063,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 4.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,637,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,693,000 after buying an additional 387,490 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,046,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,863,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after buying an additional 235,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,742,000 after buying an additional 451,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

