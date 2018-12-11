Skycoin Market Cap Hits $8.79 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00025551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Iquant, ChaoEX and Binance. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $260,609.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.02653430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00139842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00171714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.09593094 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Iquant, Binance, C2CX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

