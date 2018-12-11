Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,148,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 487% from the previous session’s volume of 195,554 shares.The stock last traded at $2.13 and had previously closed at $2.02.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.01.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 1,500.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

