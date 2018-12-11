SONM Reaches Market Cap of $6.99 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. SONM has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $76,195.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, YoBit, Binance and IDEX. During the last seven days, SONM has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.02590500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00143691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00171910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.90 or 0.09713705 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029905 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.