Sono-Tek (SOTK) vs. Neah Power Systems (NPWZ) Financial Comparison

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Neah Power Systems (OTCMKTS:NPWZ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neah Power Systems has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and Neah Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $11.01 million 4.00 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Neah Power Systems N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Neah Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Neah Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 3.31% 4.49% 3.21% Neah Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Neah Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sono-Tek and Neah Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Neah Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Neah Power Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

Neah Power Systems Company Profile

Neah Power Systems, Inc. develops and sells silicon based rechargeable lithium batteries, silicon fuel cells, and Formira HOD systems. The company focuses on developing and supplying its products for military, transportation vehicles, and portable electronics applications in India, China, and parts of Europe. Neah Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.