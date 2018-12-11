Sonoco Products (SON) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.78%.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $38,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $847,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $41,838.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $183,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $206,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

