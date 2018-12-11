South State Corp (SSB) Holdings Reduced by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of South State by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of South State by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of South State to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of South State stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.05.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $295,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

