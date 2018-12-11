SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,071,000 after buying an additional 4,241,118 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,543,000 after buying an additional 3,742,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $488,420,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 41,603.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,407,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,060,000 after buying an additional 1,403,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY stock opened at $264.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $252.92 and a 1 year high of $293.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-holdings-increased-by-westpac-banking-corp.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.