Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/special-opportunities-fund-inc-spe-announces-dividend-increase-0-27-per-share.html.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.