Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to Overweight

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a $20.30 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

STXB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

STXB opened at $21.91 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter worth $403,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter worth $2,179,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.6% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Clover Partners L.P. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 219.4% in the third quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter worth $413,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.