SQN Investors LP Sells 208,332 Shares of Box Inc (BOX)

SQN Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208,332 shares during the quarter. BOX makes up about 5.5% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned approximately 1.67% of BOX worth $56,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth $100,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 641.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth $192,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 431,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,230. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.42.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 482.42%. The business had revenue of $155.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 70,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $138,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $286,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,126.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,000 shares of company stock worth $3,100,680. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. ValuEngine cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

