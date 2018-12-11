Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 69.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 140.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Square by 14.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Square from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $9,314,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $519,317.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,745,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,585,321 shares of company stock valued at $201,025,798. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.80 and a beta of 4.26. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

