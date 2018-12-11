SRC Energy (SRCI) Trading Down 7.6%

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) shares were down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 4,142,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,111,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Spence bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in SRC Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SRC Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 153,640 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,365,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

