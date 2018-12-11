Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $5.51 Million Stake in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,684 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 48.0% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 226,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 445.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 258.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,600,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,034,000 after acquiring an additional 173,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of AA opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

