Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $5.87 Million Holdings in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in InterXion were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,242,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,787,000 after purchasing an additional 370,737 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,194,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,392,000 after purchasing an additional 235,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,522,000 after purchasing an additional 434,553 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 8.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,735,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in InterXion by 949.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,645,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INXN opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. InterXion had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. InterXion’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INXN shares. TheStreet cut shares of InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of InterXion in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

