Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Holdings Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 82.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,363,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,414,000 after buying an additional 2,431,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 121.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,313,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after buying an additional 1,267,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 351,848.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 950,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 949,992 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $16,524,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/starwood-property-trust-inc-stwd-holdings-cut-by-blair-william-co-il.html.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.