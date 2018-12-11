Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 50,326 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,326 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,884 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 408.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,026,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 824,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,325,000 after acquiring an additional 755,088 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 579.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 444,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 90.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 808,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 384,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

