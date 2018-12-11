Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,052,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,857,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,657,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Steven Madden to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $40.67 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.33 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $458.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $143,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,788.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Randall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $46,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,095. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

