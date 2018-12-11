Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on AdvanSix (ASIX)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded AdvanSix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AdvanSix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $25.32 on Monday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $749.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.68.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $368.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. AdvanSix’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $149,784. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,700,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,054,000 after buying an additional 146,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AdvanSix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after buying an additional 94,456 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 517,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

