Stone Run Capital LLC Increases Stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Stone Run Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Trimble makes up 1.9% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,209,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $63,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,499.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James A. Kirkland sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $562,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,035.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,393 shares of company stock valued at $880,463. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

