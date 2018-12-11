Stratis (STRAT) Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00018553 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $62.46 million and $391,173.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00020435 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003617 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00002086 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00180052 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,127,689 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Crex24, Bithumb, Binance, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.