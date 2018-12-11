Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $319,000 Position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%.

