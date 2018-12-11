SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Holdings Lifted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.20% of SunOpta worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,856,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 323,483 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 2,976,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 103.6% during the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 2,238,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 71.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,508,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 628,372 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.80 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

