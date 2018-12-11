Sunvest Minerals (SSS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sunvest Minerals Corp (CVE:SSS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 226000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 11.85.
About Sunvest Minerals (CVE:SSS)
Sunvest Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on its interest in the McKinnon-Hawkins gold project covering an area of 5,824 hectares located in the Hawkins and Walls Townships, Sault Ste. Marie & Porcupine Mining Divisions, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Strike Diamond Corp.
Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sunvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.