Sunvest Minerals (SSS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sunvest Minerals Corp (CVE:SSS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 226000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 11.85.

About Sunvest Minerals (CVE:SSS)

Sunvest Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on its interest in the McKinnon-Hawkins gold project covering an area of 5,824 hectares located in the Hawkins and Walls Townships, Sault Ste. Marie & Porcupine Mining Divisions, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Strike Diamond Corp.

