Superior Energy Services (SPN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPN. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cleveland Research lowered Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Superior Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,348.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

