Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 552.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

