SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $191.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc.

