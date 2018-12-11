Swing Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Swing has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $53,418.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00022813 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 3,830,290 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

