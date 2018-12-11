Symrise (SY1) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SY1. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Societe Generale set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.08 ($84.97).

SY1 opened at €68.54 ($79.70) on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

