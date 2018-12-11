Synchrony Financial (SYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.30

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 270229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.
SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.
The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,623,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,816,000 after buying an additional 1,334,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 696.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after buying an additional 352,487 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.0% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,037,000 after buying an additional 48,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
