Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Synlogic posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,912.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYBX shares. Citigroup upgraded Synlogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

In other news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $212,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $251,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,053. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.64.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

