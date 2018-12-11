Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $16.72 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $16.72 million and $105,161.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Trade By Trade and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00695251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00001385 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 544,817,941 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.