Tarena International (TEDU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.70

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 2720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

TEDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Tarena International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tarena International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. CLSA set a $8.00 price target on Tarena International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tarena International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

The firm has a market cap of $378.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. Research analysts forecast that Tarena International Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 182,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tarena International in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarena International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,977,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

