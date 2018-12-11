Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of THQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,226. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $107,357.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,402 shares of company stock worth $312,422.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

