Telaria Inc (TLRA) Receives $5.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

TLRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Telaria from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Telaria in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telaria from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Telaria in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Adam Lowy purchased 20,000 shares of Telaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 252,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $685,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,530. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRA. Meritech Capital Associates III L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter valued at $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter valued at $8,574,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter valued at $7,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter valued at $6,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria during the third quarter valued at $6,322,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telaria stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,605. The company has a market cap of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.97. Telaria has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telaria will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

