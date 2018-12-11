Teligent (TLGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.51

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 10680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Teligent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. Analysts expect that Teligent Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLGT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teligent during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teligent by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 43,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teligent by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teligent by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teligent during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

