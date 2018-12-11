Tennant (TNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.20

Tennant (NYSE:TNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.20 and last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 2138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Tennant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meristem LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

