Tenzing Global Management LLC Raises Position in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for about 10.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 3.53% of Enphase Energy worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $123,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,513.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,437. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

