TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) is Strategic Value Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,933,376 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,432,433 shares during the period. TerraForm Power comprises approximately 13.0% of Strategic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Value Partners LLC owned 5.23% of TerraForm Power worth $126,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TerraForm Power by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,943 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $93,844,000 after buying an additional 2,068,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TerraForm Power by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 908,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TerraForm Power by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,224 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 656,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TerraForm Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TerraForm Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

Shares of TerraForm Power stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. 3,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,222. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.87. TerraForm Power Inc has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $246.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.26 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. TerraForm Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TerraForm Power Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. TerraForm Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TERP shares. UBS Group raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TerraForm Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/terraform-power-inc-terp-is-strategic-value-partners-llcs-2nd-largest-position.html.

TerraForm Power Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP).

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.